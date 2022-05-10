ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

Aggies finish third among SEC teams playing in Franklin Regional after first round on Monday

The Texas A&M Aggies are in striking distance of advancing to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship tournament after the first round of the Franklin Regional on Monday.

The Aggies finished in fourth place with a 1-over-par 289, keeping them just two shots off the pace set by front-running Duke and Alabama, both of which shot a 1-under 287. Vanderbilt, the host of the regional, is in third place at even-par 288.

Wake Forest, the top seed in the regional, is in fifth place after shooting a 292.

Jennie Park led the way for the Aggies with a 3-under 69, which put her in third place individually. Alabama’s Polly Mack leads individually with a 7-under-par 65, while East Tennessee State’s Hollie Muse was in second with a 6-under-par 66.

Two other Aggies are in the Top 20 overall — Adela Cernousek and Zoe Slaughter each shot a 73 to finish in a tie for 19th place.

Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio both finished in a tie for 28th, each shooting a 74.

Texas A&M is coming off a lackluster finish at the SEC Tournament, where they failed to finish in the Top 8 to advance to the SEC’s match play portion. But the Aggies’ No. 19 ranking nationally carried them to a high seed in the Franklin Regional.

But, the Aggies finished in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history before the SEC Tournament.

For Texas A&M to advance to the national championship as a team, the Aggies will have to finish in the Top 4 in the regional.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF Joining Big 12 Conference In 2023 (; 2:30)

