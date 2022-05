ORLANDO, Fla. – Hip-hop and rap music have roots in Brooklyn and for Deejay Lyvwyr, that’s where his dream of being a successful DJ began. Lyvwyr grew up on Nostrand Avenue above a tailor shop that rap legends would frequent to have their suits tailored. He recalls the day one of hip-hop’s pioneers, Doug E. Fresh, pulled up to the shop and his own excitement to run downstairs to see if he could get an autograph for his collection.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO