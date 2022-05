SALE CREEK, Tenn. — A sliding, cracking roadway on Highway 27 near Sale Creek will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction for the next few months, TDOT says. In early March of 2022, TDOT says the southbound lanes of US-27 (SR-29) at marker 29.2 in Hamilton County between Sale Creek and Graysville started to slide towards the creek on the west side of the roadway.

SALE CREEK, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO