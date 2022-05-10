South Tampa homeowner helps track down vandal

Even though crime is relatively low in Sun City Center, every few months someone comes into the community to trouble residents. Recently, the senior retirement community has seen a spree of illegal activities, said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. They’ve included the theft of seven golf carts over four weeks, the reported burglary of five vehicles and suspected burglary of four more, a car theft and several burglaries at residential facilities.
Comments / 0