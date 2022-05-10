South Tampa homeowner helps track down vandal

Just another day in Florida! Check out when a huge alligator blocks a Tampa Bay resident’s front door. When Odessa resident Ed Ferraro took a look out his front door, something was wrong. There was a massive alligator on the front stoop! Ferraro contacted the Eagles community security guards who got in touch with FWC. They were informed that there were no trappers nearby to help remove the alligator from the house. Thankfully after about 10 minutes, this gator decided to go back to the lake that was near Ferraro’s home. Check out the video:

ODESSA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO