Tampa, FL

South Tampa homeowner helps track down vandal

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a man seen on multiple surveillance cameras in South...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

'I've got the dumbbell': Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her

Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her. With the orange dumbbell in hand, the woman who became unconscious while behind the wheel in Florida earlier in May – prompting a group of good Samaritans to rush to her aid, and captured on video that quickly went viral – thanked each and every one of them for coming to her rescue.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies locate missing Hudson teen

HUDSON, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says James Carrillo was found and is safe. The previous story is down below. Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Hudson. James Carrillo, 17, was last seen early Friday morning in the...
HUDSON, FL
995qyk.com

Huge Alligator Blocks Tampa Bay Resident’s Front Door

Just another day in Florida! Check out when a huge alligator blocks a Tampa Bay resident’s front door. When Odessa resident Ed Ferraro took a look out his front door, something was wrong. There was a massive alligator on the front stoop! Ferraro contacted the Eagles community security guards who got in touch with FWC. They were informed that there were no trappers nearby to help remove the alligator from the house. Thankfully after about 10 minutes, this gator decided to go back to the lake that was near Ferraro’s home. Check out the video:
ODESSA, FL
fox13news.com

Watch: Massive gator blocks Odessa home's front door

ODESSA, Fla. - A massive alligator chose an Odessa home's front stoop to take a little rest Wednesday. Ed Ferraro recorded video of the gator that was blocking his front door at his home in The Eagles community. PREVIOUS: FWC investigating report of alligator attacking dog in The Villages. Ferraro...
ODESSA, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater man arrested after police say he rear-ended cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 57-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. May 12 on charges related to crashing into the rear of a police cruiser on April 22. Dennis Murphy was booked into the county jail at 1:14 a.m. May 13 where he was charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and DUI causing property damage/injury. Bail was set at $4,500.
CLEARWATER, FL
observernews.net

HCSO reports spurt of criminal activity in Sun City Center

Even though crime is relatively low in Sun City Center, every few months someone comes into the community to trouble residents. Recently, the senior retirement community has seen a spree of illegal activities, said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. They’ve included the theft of seven golf carts over four weeks, the reported burglary of five vehicles and suspected burglary of four more, a car theft and several burglaries at residential facilities.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL

