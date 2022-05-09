Clifford Nathaniel Schumacker

Margaret Catherine Hull, age 93, passed away May 10, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in Whitehall, WI. She was born August 4, 1928 to John and Frances Ford in Philadelphia, PA. Margaret was a very independent woman. Having only the opportunity to have reached the 8th grade before the need to help her family in the workforce. She went to work for the Neptune Inn for the following 35 years, and on her days off worked at other motels and also worked at a sandwich shop making hoagies and at the cafeteria at the VA hospital. Margaret enjoyed to play games on Facebook, any kind of crafting, including painting, but especially crocheting. Margaret collected everything; Knick knacks or treasures- it didn’t make a difference. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and animals- especially her cat, Pixie. She liked to wear her jewelry. She lived in Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey, and finally made her way back to Wisconsin to be closer to her ailing daughter. Margaret was always one to rather give a helping hand then to receive one.

WHITEHALL, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO