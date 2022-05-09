Clifford Nathaniel Schumacker

Mary C. Hoffman, 106, of Tomah, WI, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Touch of Home Assisted Living in Tomah, WI. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in Mary’s name to your church or a charity of choice. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangement. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Pastor Tom Church will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12 pm to the time of services, at the funeral home. Online condonlences may be offered at http://www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer...
Bernice Karazan, age 92, of Necedah, WI, passed to eternal life at her home with her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Rose Ann Klir departed for the eternal classroom on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from Inglehaven Communities. Rose was born on July 25, 1933, in Kenyon Valley, near Black River Falls, to James Jr. and Anna (Bohac) Klir. She attended grammar school in the Kenyon Valley Rural School, where she was inspired to become a rural school teacher. Rose attended Black River Falls High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1951. She enrolled in the two-year Rural Education course at La Crosse College, graduating in June of 1953. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of La Crosse in 1967.
Lloyd H. Switz Born 5/14/1933 in Kinney Valley the Town of Wellington, passed from this world on 5/10/2022 at Tomah VA Hospital, Tomah Wisconsin. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, Noon, at Grace Community Church in Ontario, WI. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Catherine Hull, age 93, passed away May 10, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in Whitehall, WI. She was born August 4, 1928 to John and Frances Ford in Philadelphia, PA. Margaret was a very independent woman. Having only the opportunity to have reached the 8th grade before the need to help her family in the workforce. She went to work for the Neptune Inn for the following 35 years, and on her days off worked at other motels and also worked at a sandwich shop making hoagies and at the cafeteria at the VA hospital. Margaret enjoyed to play games on Facebook, any kind of crafting, including painting, but especially crocheting. Margaret collected everything; Knick knacks or treasures- it didn’t make a difference. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and animals- especially her cat, Pixie. She liked to wear her jewelry. She lived in Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey, and finally made her way back to Wisconsin to be closer to her ailing daughter. Margaret was always one to rather give a helping hand then to receive one.
The U-S Department of the Interior has released Volume 1 of a report on the history of Indian boarding schools.
Onalaska police are releasing more information about a standoff in that city’s downtown area Tuesday night. Officers say they had an active warrant for Gary Willert when they approached him at a parking lot. At the same time, they saw David Olsen arrive – and he had two outstanding warrants in his name. W-K-B-T / T-V reports the two men went into a nearby apartment. Willert quickly gave up but Olsen and two other people refused to come out for about 90 minutes. They were eventually taken into custody.
The Wisconsin Nurses Association says a bill creating a separate license for nurse practitioners and other nurses with advanced training will come up again. Association leaders are unhappy that Governor Tony Evers vetoed the legislation after several physician groups came out in opposition. Association C-E-O Gina Dennik-Champion says a measure creating the separate type of license will come back next legislative session and she says she hopes there will be an administration present that will sign it into law. About eight-thousand Wisconsin nurses have advanced degrees.
The U-S Department of the Interior has released Volume 1 of a report on the history of Indian boarding schools. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative found there were 408 of the schools in 37 states between 1819 and 1969. One was located In Tomah. Democratic Congressman Ron Kind says the school policies “caused unimaginable pain and suffering,” with the impacts “deeply felt for generations.” Kind says he hopes the initiative will continue to shed light on that dark chapter in U-S history.
