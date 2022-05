The New York Islanders dropped some difficult news on the hockey world on Monday, announcing head coach Barry Trotz had been relieved of his duties after four seasons. Signed to a five-year deal in the summer of 2018, the Islanders found immediate success under Trotz despite very minimal roster turnover, a trend that continued for three more seasons. And though the final Trotz season (2021-22) didn’t end the way anyone would have hoped, it’s hard to ignore the Islanders’ back-to-back Stanley Cup Semifinal appearances, given what the coach had to work with on the ice. As we all continue to process the news days after the announcement, it’s time to think about what a Post-Trotz era looks like on Long Island.

ELMONT, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO