MCC women's golf in 11th after one round at nationals

One of the area’s top basketball players made his college decision official on Tuesday, as La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. signed with North Lake College in Dallas. Woolf again won first-team Super Centex honors this season. The 6-2 swingman averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range. He accumulated two triple-doubles and won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and all-region honors.
