MCC women's golf in 11th after one round at nationals

Load management sometimes is greeted like an expletive among modern sports fans. But here’s the thing — teams wouldn’t do it if it didn’t work. Baylor head track and field coach Michael Ford isn’t about to apologize for occasionally resting his athletes or limiting their workload. He described it as a “pitch count,” monitoring just how far to stretch a performer before pulling the plug. The idea is this — let’s be at our strongest, our freshest, at the end of the season.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO