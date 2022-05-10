ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

MCC women's golf in 11th after one round at nationals

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

SANFORD, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team sit in 11th place in the...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

MCC Highlassies closed national golf tourney with best round

SANFORD, Fla. — The MCC women’s golf squad concluded its run at nationals with its best round of the tournament. MCC shot 317 in Thursday’s fourth and final round at Mayfair Country Club, 11 strokes better than its best score of the previous three rounds. The Highlassies moved up to eighth in the final team standings after starting the day in ninth.
GOLF
WacoTrib.com

MCC notebook: Taxing regional slate awaits defending champ Highlanders

An eight-team, double-elimination might be the hardest format to draw up in the game of baseball, but that is exactly what McLennan Community College faces starting Friday in Midland. If the No. 4 Highlanders get a chance to defend their national title in Grand Junction, Colo., later this month, they...
MIDLAND, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC coach Clark’s legacy preserved with ‘The Vincer’

The NJCAA Golf Coaches Association presented MCC men’s coach Vince Clark with “The Vincer” on Monday. It’s fitting that Clark won the inaugural award, since it’s named in his honor. Clark was presented the honor at a banquet preceding the national championships in Odessa. The...
GOLF
WacoTrib.com

MCC dominates all-conference awards for baseball, softball

MCC baseball and softball dominated their respective all-conference awards. In softball, MCC players claimed three of the four top individual awards and the coach’s award. Chris Berry was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Highlanders to the NTJCAC Conference Championship, the Region V North Tournament Championship and a berth in the NJCAA Division I National Championships.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC's longballs widen gap, yield regional-opening win

MIDLAND — The defending national champs left no doubt in their opener at the regional tournament. Top-seeded McLennan powered to a 15-7 seven-inning win over Howard on Friday at Christensen Stadium. That puts the Highlanders (44-10-1) into a winner’s bracket game at 5 p.m. Saturday against Midland, which defeated Ranger, 2-0, in their opening game Friday.
MIDLAND, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school playoffs: Jones' spotless pitching sparks Crawford past Italy

It wasn’t quite the run-scoring outburst that the No. 1-ranked Crawford Lady Pirates showed in their first game against Italy, but then again, it didn’t need to be. Crawford’s Kenzie Jones dialed up a pitching gem in the circle, sparking the Lady Pirates to a 4-0 win over seventh-ranked Italy to lead her team to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal series sweep at Waco ISD’s Softball Complex.
CRAWFORD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor tennis rallies for 4-3 win over Stanford

Trailing 3-1 in the late stages of the Super Regional, the No. 3 Baylor tennis team relied on its experience and moxie at crunch time to pull out a win over No. 18 Stanford. The Bears’ riveting 4-3 win at the Hurd Tennis Center on Friday Night put them back in the Elite Eight at Champaign, Ill.
STANFORD, IL
WacoTrib.com

Baylor men's tennis hosts Stanford in NCAA Super Regional

The Baylor men’s tennis team has been through some epic battles in the last 12 months. The Bears finished on the celebrating side after they defeated TCU in the Big 12 Tournament a few weeks ago in Fort Worth, and again after their NCAA second-round victory over Texas A&M last week at Hurd Tennis Center. Baylor was on the other side when Florida beat the Bears for the national title last May at the USTA National Campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor track teams hope 'load management' pays off in finishing kick

Load management sometimes is greeted like an expletive among modern sports fans. But here’s the thing — teams wouldn’t do it if it didn’t work. Baylor head track and field coach Michael Ford isn’t about to apologize for occasionally resting his athletes or limiting their workload. He described it as a “pitch count,” monitoring just how far to stretch a performer before pulling the plug. The idea is this — let’s be at our strongest, our freshest, at the end of the season.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

No guts, no glory: McGregor's Dixon bounces back for state 400 gold

AUSTIN — It’s been a painful few weeks for McGregor junior Darieus Dixon, but he fought through a finish on top. Dixon suffered an abdominal wall strain at the area meet in mid-April while he was competing in the triple jump. He still had his best event — the 400-meter dash — later in the day, and there was no choice but to gut it up and endure the pain.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jackson propels Bears to series-opening win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor’s baseball team has needed someone to step up in recent weeks. On Friday night, Jake Jackson delivered. Jackson turned in arguably his best outing as a Bear in hurling his team to a 4-2 win over Kansas State in the teams’ series opener at Tointon Family Stadium. It marked Baylor’s first win in a Big 12 series opener all season.
MANHATTAN, KS
WacoTrib.com

Iowa State knocks Baylor out of Big 12 softball tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Baylor’s struggles against Iowa State’s pitching continued in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Now the Bears’ softball season is over. Angelina Allen scored on Kasey Simpson’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the fourth-seeded Cyclones rallied...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

These guys never 'Dog' it: McGregor keeping state relay tradition alive

When Zach Ainsworth, Sebastian Valdez, Cooper Burgess and Darieus Dixon — the four members of the McGregor boys’ 4x400-meter relay team — race on Thursday at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin, it will mark the sixth straight year the school has qualified at least one relay team for state.
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

La Vega’s Randy Woolf finalizes college decision

One of the area’s top basketball players made his college decision official on Tuesday, as La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. signed with North Lake College in Dallas. Woolf again won first-team Super Centex honors this season. The 6-2 swingman averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range. He accumulated two triple-doubles and won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and all-region honors.
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

3-star RB Dawson Pendergrass commits to Baylor

Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass made a verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday. The 6-3, 210-pound Pendergrass is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who committed to Baylor over schools like Texas Tech, Arkansas, Air Force and Indiana. Pendergrass is the 10th commitment in Baylor's 2023 class. As a junior in...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stillwater's golden goddesses: Baylor women dominate to win NCAA regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team is trending in the right direction. The 16th-ranked Bears finished off their dominant run at the NCAA’s Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek on Wednesday, claiming the championship and a spot in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.
STILLWATER, OK
WacoTrib.com

Midway falls in series opener to Rockwall

Mixing laser accuracy with timely off-speed pitches, Mac Rose showed why he’s the ace of Rockwall’s staff on Thursday night. Rose had to be spot-on because Jayden Honey kept Midway close until the Yellow Jackets broke the game open with a three-run seventh. Rose spun a seven-hitter while...
ROCKWALL, TX
WacoTrib.com

West’s Sandy Dickerson gains well-earned retirement

The easy chair beckons for Sandy Dickerson. Lord knows she’s earned it. Dickerson, the longtime West volleyball coach who has spent 39 years in education as a teacher and coach, is retiring at the end of the school year. Dickerson is a two-time Super Centex Coach of the Year at West (2013, ’16). During one stretch from 2013 to ’18, West won 64 straight district matches.
WEST, TX

