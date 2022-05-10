Hot bats, Pearl’s gem propel New Canaan baseball past Darien

(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO