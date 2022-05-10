ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot bats, Pearl’s gem propel New Canaan baseball past Darien

By Dave Stewart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — Tristan Pearl, New Canaan baseball’s ace pitcher, had everything working during his start against rival Darien. But perhaps his biggest advantage came before he had even thrown a pitch. Back-to-back home runs from Alex Benevento and Zack Ramppen staked New Canaan to a 3-0 lead...

Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division

Lauralton Hall earned its first SCC Housatonic Division title when coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders defeated Wilbur Cross to finish 4-0 against division teams. “Junior Bria Colangelo had a monster day,” said Gill, whose team dropped a decision to Sheehan in the tri-meet. “She took third overall in the 100-meter dash (13.3 seconds), fourth in the 200 (27.67 seconds) and third in the 400 (65.65). In each event Bria ran a personal best.”
Cubeta Stadium had old-school feeling for Westhill-Stamford baseball

One of Stamford baseball coach Patrick Murphy’s most vivid memories as a child is watching a team from Italy play Stamford in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in front of a large crowd at Cubeta Stadium. It was something Murphy felt again as he coached Stamford High against...
Boys and girls golf: Top performers, matches to watch (May 12)

Here are some top performances from Week 6 of the golf season and a couple of meets to keep an eye on next week:. Reece Scott and Matt Gagliardi, Hand, C.J. Giuliano, Morgan: Scott and Gagliardi shot 36 and 37, respectively and Giuliano also posted a 37 at Clinton CC in Hand’s 159-168 victory.
Bristol Woman Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut. On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.
Opinion: Memorable scenes from when Stamford’s ‘Barn’ hosted live theater

With some personal interest, I read Veronica Del Valle’s May 5 article in the Stamford Advocate about The Barn on the campus of the new Strawberry Hill School. The article came to my attention because some residents of the Stamford community were bewildered by the omission of any reference to Stamford Theatre Works.
Connecticut Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.
Stamford Death Raises Dangers of Illegal Housing

On May 2, the friends of a 46-year-old Stamford man could not reach him by telephone, so they went to the door of his basement apartment in a single-family house downtown. They heard the shower running. They knocked, but the man did not answer. They called police. Officers arrived, heard...
Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly seeks seventh term

STRATFORD — Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, announced his bid for re-election to the state Senate in the 21st District Tuesday afternoon, according to a release. “I am running to bring the voices of all people to the State Capitol and fight for a more affordable, healthier, and...
Riko's Pizza launches 3rd Stamford store

Riko's Pizza has opened its third corporate restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut. A ribbon cutting will be held May 12 at the location at 2010 West Main Street with an appearance from the city mayor, according to a press release. "We are pleased to announce continued growth and new job opportunities...
The 10 Biggest Lakes in Connecticut

Stretching only 110 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, Connecticut may not be America’s biggest state. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty. Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, and their glistening magnificence adds to the state’s allure.
This Is The Best Cake In Connecticut

A Stamford bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Double Temptation Cake at DiMare Pastry Shop as the top choice for Connecticut. "DiMare's double temptation cake is the...
