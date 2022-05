MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police shot and killed a person they called a “Violent erratic suspect” on the campus of a school in West Palm Beach. They say the suspect was driving the wrong way before crashing a van through a locked gate of Dreyfus School of the Arts. The driver then ran into the school auditorium where there was a struggle with officers and school staff. Police shot and killed the driver. That person’s identity has not been released. The school was placed on lockdown during the ordeal and students were taken to a safe location.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO