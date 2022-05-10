ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Kingfisher, northwestern Grady, northeastern Caddo and Canadian Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Okarche to 5 miles southeast of Calumet to 4 miles east of Lookeba. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Hinton, Okarche, Calumet, Lookeba, Cogar, Concho and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Ames to 3 miles southwest of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Ames to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Coulee City, WA
City
Grand Coulee, WA
City
Cheney, WA
City
Electric City, WA
City
Wilbur, WA
City
Odessa, WA
City
Davenport, WA
County
Adams County, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
City
Creston, WA
City
Rockford, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Coulee Dam, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. This includes the following streams and drainages White River, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Livingston Creek, Hughes Creek, Hell Creek, Islet Branch, Cedar Creek, Glades Branch, North Cedar Creek, South Sylamore Creek, Bee Branch, Rocky Bayou, Panther Creek, Big Creek, Cole Fork, South Prong Roasting Ear Creek, Middle Creek, Lick Fork, Roasting Ear Creek, Gunner Creek, Hickory Grove Creek, Mill Creek, Sugarloaf Creek, Grassy Creek, South Prong Middle Creek, Cap Fork, West Dry Creek, North Sylamore Creek and West Livingston Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Western Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geary to 3 miles southwest of Hinton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Calumet, Bridgeport and Cedar Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Major; Noble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, ENID, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, AND WAKITA.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette and west central Alger Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over K I Sawyer, or 15 miles south of Marquette, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Deerton, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Gwinn, Sands, Skandia, Shot Point, Beaver Grove, Little Lake and Carlshend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. .A rapid rise is likely on the Spring River during the overnight hours, with the river cresting around flood stage at Hardy on Saturday Morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water is breaking out of the banks and flooding low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise rapidly to a crest of near 10.0 feet tomorrow morning. This event is not expected to be prolonged. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 4.4 Fri 11 PM 4.5 4.2 4.1 10.0 7 AM 5/14
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Garfield, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Major; Noble; Stephens SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214 IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN GRADY KINGFISHER IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA BLAINE MAJOR IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, BLACKWELL, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, CHICKASHA, CONCHO, DUNCAN, EL RENO, ENID, FAIRVIEW, GEARY, HELENA, HENNESSEY, HINTON, KINGFISHER, LAMONT, LAWTON, MEDFORD, MUSTANG, OKARCHE, OKEENE, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, TUTTLE, WAKITA, WATONGA, AND YUKON.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy