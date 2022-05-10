Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for the southern foothills, South Park, and the Palmer Divide RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 216, AND 241. The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning starting 12 PM this afternoon to 7 PM this evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO