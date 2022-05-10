ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Major; Noble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, ENID, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, AND WAKITA.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Kingfisher, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Grady; Kingfisher; Stephens THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN GRADY KINGFISHER IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA BLAINE IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, CHICKASHA, CONCHO, DUNCAN, EL RENO, GEARY, HENNESSEY, HINTON, KINGFISHER, LAWTON, MUSTANG, OKARCHE, OKEENE, TUTTLE, WATONGA, AND YUKON.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Caddo, southeastern Blaine and northwestern Canadian Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Bridgeport and Greenfield. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 96 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Irion, Menard, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Irion; Menard; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Menard, southern Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Christoval, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Menard, Christoval, Eden, Live Oak, Adams, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29 and Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Ames to 3 miles southwest of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Ames to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Canton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Canton, Oakwood, Eagle City and southeastern Canton Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL, SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Howell County and western Oregon County until 130 AM.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Alfalfa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lahoma to 5 miles southeast of Cleo Springs, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Stone, northern Woodruff, Independence, southeastern Searcy, Jackson, Van Buren, Cleburne, northeastern Faulkner, White and south central Lawrence Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1204 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Imo to near Steprock to Waldenburg. Movement was south at 25 mph. Gusty winds will also be noted out ahead of the storms as well. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Searcy... Batesville Newport... Heber Springs Mountain View... Clinton Fairfield Bay... Augusta Marshall... Bald Knob Judsonia... Tuckerman Kensett... Diaz Newark... Greers Ferry Swifton... Quitman Guy... Higginson This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 37 and 101, and near mile marker 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR

