Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Ames to 3 miles southwest of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO