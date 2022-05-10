High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7:00 PM SST * At 523 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near Tafuna. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 525 AOAULI ASO FARAILE ME 13 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7:00 PM SST * I LE 523 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i le Tafuna. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO