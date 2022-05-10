High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1238 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Loyal to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
