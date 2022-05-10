ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corolla, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7:00 PM SST * At 523 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near Tafuna. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 525 AOAULI ASO FARAILE ME 13 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7:00 PM SST * I LE 523 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i le Tafuna. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, St. Marys, Calvert and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Surf Zone#Dune#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1238 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Loyal to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Alfalfa County through 1115 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ingersoll, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Lambert and Ingersoll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Caddo, southeastern Blaine and northwestern Canadian Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Bridgeport and Greenfield. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 96 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy