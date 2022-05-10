ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How The Audi Quattro Became The Most Iconic Rally Car Of All Time

By Ray Fernandez
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first Audi Quattro was revealed at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show featuring a milestone all-wheel-drive system, earning itself a place in automotive...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Audi RS3 lands in the USA

The 2022 Audi RS3 is launching in the USA and the car comes with more power and is faster than the previous model. The new Audi RS3 comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour and the car has an impressive 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes S-Class With BMW Design Looks Like The Perfect Marriage

For many years, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series have done battle in the upper echelons of motoring. Both have introduced a slew of innovations and while they appear to be similar in execution, this German duo is like chalk and cheese. Stuttgart's finest has always taken a stately approach, placing comfort and refinement above everything else. Munich's riposte, however, did the same - but with a sporting streak.
MERCEDES, TX
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mattias Ekström
CarBuzz.com

Decade-Old BMW M3 GTS Hits 200 MPH With Ease

If you know your BMWs, you'll know that there was only ever one generation of the legendary M3 fitted with a V8 engine. With a 4.0-liter motor running individual throttle bodies, no other M3 sounds as good as the E9X generation, so it's pretty special. But then Bavaria's brainiacs took things further and upped the displacement to 4.4 liters for a special edition called the GTS. This lightweight racer was the bees' knees in its day, and although most BMW fanatics of the time wished for a CSL model, the GTS turned out to be brilliant. And now, even over a decade from its 2010 market launch, it's a mean machine.
CARS
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Vehicles#Sports Car#Show Car#Rallycross World#Ev
SlashGear

The World's Biggest Hydrogen-Powered Mining Truck Is A Sight To See

Despite the inherent drawbacks of hydrogen-powered vehicles in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and infrastructure, the world's top automakers and mobility companies are still looking into hydrogen as a viable alternative to good ol' fossil fuel. German automaker BMW was among the first to dabble in a production-intent hydrogen-powered car with its 7-Series Hydrogen 7 unveiled in 2005. Based on BMW's 760Li limousine, the Hydrogen 7 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine running on gasoline and hydrogen.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Audi
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

AMG turns 55, celebrates with 2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Edition 55

Mercedes-AMG on Thursday unveiled another "Edition 55" model celebrating AMG's 55th anniversary, this time based on the CLA. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Edition 55 lands in the U.S. later this year, with production limited to just 55 units. Changes for this limited edition start with an AMG Aerodynamics package that...
CARS
Motor1.com

Best Wheel Bearing Grease

If your car’s wheels are producing a lot of noise, it could be time to apply the best wheel bearing grease you can find. While not as prominent a maintenance item as an oil change or tire rotation, refreshing your wheel bearing grease can help improve brake performance and longevity.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy