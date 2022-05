FIRE WEATHER WARNING in the Lower Peninsula for everyone along and east of I-75. Recent dry weather has increased the fire danger. Today in the Lower Peninsula it will be an unusually warm day. Highs for most towns will be in the 80s. Some highs will reach the lower 90s. It will be cooler by the Great Lakes. In the Lower, look for sunshine. In the Upper Peninsula, look for passing showers or thunderstorms this morning. Some of this rain could pass thru the northern Lower. Because of the clouds and showers, highs in the U.P. will average 75 degrees. Wind from the south 5-15 mph.

