ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The numbers are staggering. The CDC reports more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose last year. This is a new record compared to 2020. News10NBC tracked down some local numbers to see what's happening here. We talked to a member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Heroin Task Force. While our 2021 numbers are slightly lower than 2020, right now the task force is seeing huge a spike.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO