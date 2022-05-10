ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Winning Streak Ends at 6 in Pittsburgh

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
 4 days ago
The Dodgers came into town fully ready to extend their winning streak. After sweeping past the Giants and Cubs over the past week, taking on a lowly Pittsburgh team seemed like all but a guarantee. As it turns out, playing that much might have been too much for them....

NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Field Level Media

Phillies’ Bryce Harper Diagnosed With UCL Tear

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right arm that will keep him from throwing a baseball for another month. Harper has been hampered with lingering pain in his right elbow, forcing him to serve solely as a designated hitter since last playing the outfield on April 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Padres Sign Robinson Cano to Major League Deal

It’s not every day that an 8-time MLB All-Star hits the open market at the league minimum. But that’s exactly where teams were with Robinson Cano this past month. The Mets cut him loose after parts of 4 years with the team. New York initially traded for him back in December of 2018 in a deal that also landed them Edwin Diaz.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

