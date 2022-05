PHOENIX -- The Republican Party wants a "seat at the table'' to support a controversial new law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president. Legal papers filed Thursday in federal court contend that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Mark Brnovich may not be as interested in defending the legislation signed earlier this year by Gov. Doug Ducey as local, state and federal Republican parties. Attorney Kory Langhofer said that they may be more interested in settling the case -- or might even lose -- without the participation of the GOP.

