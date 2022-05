SULPHUR — There was more to the morning heat than rising temperatures. Noah Detillier had two doubles and four RBIs in the first two innings as third-seeded Lutcher beat No. 2 Iota 8-1. “We have been leaving a lot of guys on base and today we came through with some big hits and finally got them in,” Detillier said. “We came out of the gate hot, and everybody was hitting the ball.”

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO