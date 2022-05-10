Adams returns $800K in unspent cash for postponed inauguration ceremony

Mayor Eric Adams returned over $800 thousand in cash raised for his postponed inauguration ceremony because he didn’t spend all the funds in time, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Adams’ transition team raised $1,944,437.14 for his Jan. 1 inauguration that was supposed to be held at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. The event was postponed thanks to a surge in the Omicron variant.

He was then given until April 30 to spend the money. He ended up spending just over $1.1 million, rescheduling the King’s Theater ceremony as part of his executive budget address.

with a filing deadline of Friday, May 6.

Refund recipients include Mets owner Steve Cohen, political consultant Stu Loeser, Adams’ New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs Ed Mermelstein, co-founder of the cryptocurrency platform Gemini, Tyler Winklevoss and pro-charter school, hedge fund billionaire David Loeb — who all got back $5,100 in contributions.