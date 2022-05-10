ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Adams returns $800K in unspent cash for postponed inauguration ceremony

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvqZ1_0fYUkQ5K00

Mayor Eric Adams returned over $800 thousand in cash raised for his postponed inauguration ceremony because he didn’t spend all the funds in time, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Adams’ transition team raised $1,944,437.14 for his Jan. 1 inauguration that was supposed to be held at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. The event was postponed thanks to a surge in the Omicron variant.

He was then given until April 30 to spend the money. He ended up spending just over $1.1 million, rescheduling the King’s Theater ceremony as part of his executive budget address.

The refunds were first reported by City and State.

He had until April 30 to spend the funds, with a filing deadline of Friday, May 6. But because he spent just over $1.1 million by the BOE’s deadline he gave back $800,236 to 246 donors, according to online records.

Refund recipients include Mets owner Steve Cohen, political consultant Stu Loeser, Adams’ New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs Ed Mermelstein, co-founder of the cryptocurrency platform Gemini, Tyler Winklevoss and pro-charter school, hedge fund billionaire David Loeb — who all got back $5,100 in contributions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxEQ8_0fYUkQ5K00
Mets owner Steve Cohen was refunded $5,100 of his donations to Adams’ inauguration ceremony.
REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy