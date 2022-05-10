Rollover on Las Vegas freeway delays traffic

Woman Killed in Traffic Accident near Heavenly Hill Court. The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. on May 2nd, on West Charleston Boulevard, east of Heavenly Hill Court. According to the authorities, a 2013 Dodge Charger struck Finney who was walking across Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk. Consequently, paramedics...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former sales manager accused of embezzling more than a quarter-million dollars from a Las Vegas car dealership was taken into custody after a car crash Thursday, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Friday. Michael Sims, 51, of Henderson, the former sales manager at Cardinale Way Acura, is accused of embezzling […]
‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort. Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground. Updated: 6 hours ago. A statue that was stolen from...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
On Wednesday evening, an RTC bus slammed into a business in Henderson. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of North Pecos Road and Robindale Road at about 5:20 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary reports revealed that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, failed to maintain control of the car, and crashed into an RTC bus.
Las Vegas metro Police are looking for a man who they say ran over and killed the manager of a central valley bar after stealing a woman’s purse. It all happened at the Dotty’s on Flamingo and Jones around 6pm on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police and Fire are investigating a crash Wednesday evening involving an RTC bus. At approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the area o North Pecos Rd and Robindale Rd after reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigators believe that the driver of a Toyota SUV...
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say the manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man who was fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron. Lt. Ray Spencer said the manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he went...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a small brush fire in California was driven by coastal winds and became an explosive raging fire that tore through an upscale Laguna Niguel neighborhood damaging or destroying at least 20 homes and 200 acres. Firefighters battled the flames starting Wednesday afternoon...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police made an arrest after spotting a speeding driver on Thursday. A police officer initially witnessed the driver passing several slower-moving vehicles and hitting 111 mph in a 65 mph zone. According to a Boulder City Police Department Facebook post, the officer paced the vehicle at 124 mph before […]
Traffic Accident on Lamoille Highway Resulted in Major Casualties. The crash happened about 3 miles south of Elko on the Lamoille Highway around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say Storey was driving a 2014 Volkswagen north when she failed to make a right-hand curve...
According to local law enforcement agencies, the body of the missing teenager, Naomi Irion, was found on a gravesite. Lyon and Churchill Sheriffs' offices told the public that Naomi's body was found on March 29, Tuesday. They got confirmation that it was indeed her on the following day.
