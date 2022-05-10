ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Organization honoring local teen with posthumous award 18 months after his death

By Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS – When Jamison and Stacy McPherson sent their sons off to school on that cold December morning in 2020, they had no idea that one of them would never return. Eighteen-year-old Traeden and his younger brother, Carter, left their home in Paris, Idaho on Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m....

www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Rest area death now being called a homicide, victim’s name released

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as the investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 a.m. Friday, where they discovered 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Norman Crofts

Norman Jay Crofts, 90, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at his home with his loving and devoted wife of 69 years by his side. Norm was born October 2, 1931, in Firth, Idaho. Norm is the oldest of Afton Estes and Mary Elizabeth Crofts’ seven children. After spending his early years in Patterson, Idaho, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Norm’s family relocated to the Firth area. While in high school, Norm was introduced to Deon Anderson. Norm and Deon both enjoyed playing the clarinet, and occasionally played together in the community. After high school graduation, a semester of Ricks College, and a two-year mission in Hawaii, Norm and Deon were married (10 days after his mission release) on March 6, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man working to keep families healthy

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few days ago about a man named Dan who lives in Idaho Falls. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Robert (Bob) Theodore Offermann Jr.

Robert (Bob) Theodore Offermann Jr., 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away on May 8, 2022, in the presence of his loved ones at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. Born on December 7, 1955, in Lisbon, North Dakota, Bob was the eldest son of Robert Theodore Offermann, Sr. and Darlene Ruth Nelson Offermann. He grew up on the family farm in eastern North Dakota until he graduated from Sheldon High School. Bob earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from North Dakota State University in 1978.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby man sentenced to 3 months in jail and probation for killing infant son

RIGBY — A man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-month-old infant has been sentenced to 90 days in county jail. Dillon Hunter Butikofer, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony for voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. In addition to the three-month prison sentence, he received 10 years of felony probation with a 180-day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Stevan Thompson.
RIGBY, ID
KX News

Body of missing Fort Yates woman recovered from Missouri River

Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
FORT YATES, ND
KSLTV

Utah teacher frustrated after hit-and-run driver not charged

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teacher in the Granite School District is speaking out, frustrated that the justice system so far isn’t holding a driver accountable who hit her outside Hunter High School and took off. The hit-and-run was caught on camera showing the vehicle, along with...
UTAH STATE
kmvt

Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murder trial dates for a Twin Falls man are now set, and the trial for another area man charged on first degree murder will begin soon. The trial for Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, a Twin Falls resident who is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash, is set to begin on Oct. 17 of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man charged with a felony after dropping baby on concrete

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested for allegedly injuring a baby following a gun-related incident mere hours after a shooting last week that left two Pocatello police officers hospitalized. Bryson J. Stoltz, 19, faces a felony charge for allegedly dropping a child while video recording a police investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
montanarightnow.com

Man found deceased at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard. According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.
HELENA, MT
eastidahonews.com

Annalee Saphira Rowe

Annalee Saphira Rowe, 14, of Pocatello, passed away at home on May 9, 2022. She had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the last 2.5 years. Annalee was born on April 29, 2008 in Idaho Falls, ID at Mountain View Hospital. She arrived 5 days past her due date and didn’t even want to come when she was induced, forcing an emergency c-section. That was our introduction to our sassy, stubborn, amazing daughter!
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Robert E. “Bob” Doucet

Robert E. “Bob” Doucet, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. A gathering will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m., both at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

