TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of homeless people were temporarily moved as the City of Topeka conducts another cleanup. Crews are cleaning an area south of NE Curtis St., a little further from the Rescue Mission than a similar operation conducted last month. The city says these operations are meant to maintain public health and safety; and that the displaced residents will be able to return once they are done.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO