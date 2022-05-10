ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

There’s a new baby hanging around the Honolulu Zoo

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo welcomed a baby sloth in the morning on Thursday, May 5.

Zoo officials said it will take several months to find out if the baby sloth is a boy or a girl.

The baby sloth is a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth which is also called a southern two-toed sloth.

The baby has no name yet.

This is the sixth baby sloth born at the Honolulu Zoo to parents Harriet and Quando.

The new baby sloths’ siblings are sisters ‘Opihi, ‘Ākala, Tommi, Lolohi, and brother Pono.

Oldest sister ‘Opihi and the only brother Pono live at the Honolulu Zoo with two golden lion tamarins near the front of the zoo.

Second sister Ākala lives at the Pana’ewa Zoo in Hilo and has two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxuai_0fYUh9Rf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXpSQ_0fYUh9Rf00

Third sister Tommi and fourth sister Lolohi live at other zoos.

These kinds of sloths have a life span of 15 to 20 years in the wild, and they can live longer if in captivity, according to the Honolulu Zoo.

