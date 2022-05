LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gate 9 at Kroger Field. “So, we’ll have representatives from more than 60 departments across our main academic campus as well as UK HealthCare to meet with local talent and job seekers to tell them all about the jobs we currently have all across the university,” said Steve Ivey with UK Human Resources.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO