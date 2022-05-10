ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Sheriff’s investigators wants to know more about this father or son

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a father and son are persons of interest in an investigation, and detectives are looking for people who had contact with these men or were victims of unnamed crimes. The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating “several related incidents”...

www.wbay.com

KARE 11

3 victims of fatal western Wisconsin housefire identified

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday, and two of the victims are young children. During a press conference early Thursday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the victims as 44-year old Donald Albee of Barron, his 6-year-old son Conner and 5-year-old daughter Emily.
BARRON, WI
waupacanow.com

Loaded weapon found in restroom

Felon accused of bringing gun into Clintonville bar. Jeremiah J. Ogurek, 43, Bear Creek, is charged with felon possessing a firearm, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold. Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, Clintonville Police Officer Cody Rollin was dispatched...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Weston man who blamed OWI crash on dog gets 2 years

A 58-year-old Wausau-area man will spend two years in prison after being convicted Thursday of his sixth drunken driving charge. Police say Lewis Rosa Jr. crashed his vehicle into a ditch while driving home from a tavern. According to court documents, Rosa told police his dog, named Dean Martin, jumped into the passenger compartment, which caused him to miss a turn and drive into the ditch near the intersection of Kramer Lane and Ross Avenue in Weston. Rosa, of Weston, was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. on June 24 walking away from his Grand Prix with a 24-pack of beer in his hand, police said.
WESTON, WI
Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
nbc15.com

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
VERONA, WI
wxpr.org

Names released in Presque Isle fire

Police have released the names of the people who died in Presque Isle earlier this week. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says Linda and Mathew Rottman's deaths are being ruled an accident. The two are from Presque Isle and Chicago. The Sheriff’s Office says power lines came down after...
PRESQUE ISLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Children, 1 Man Dead In Western Wisconsin House Fire

BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Two young children and their father are dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in northwestern Wisconsin. First responders say a call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. They arrived to learn three people were still inside. They’re now trying to piece together answers of how this tragedy happened. Less than 12 hours after the fire, the emotional toll is still hitting Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “This was a tough one. This was probably the first time in my career, the first time in the fire chief’s career, that we’ve seen firemen carrying children out of house,”...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

