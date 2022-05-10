ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Brittnee Rossi and Brianna Lopez earn Big West Conference weekly honors

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
University of Hawaii softball standouts Brittnee Rossi and Brianna Lopez earned weekly honors from the Big West Conference on Monday.

In a span of two days last weekend, the Rainbow Wahine went 3-0 against conference leader Cal State Fullerton.

Rossi, a senior outfielder, went 4-for-8 with three walks, a home run and an .875 slugging percentage. Following Saturday’s home finale, she was one of five players honored as part of the senior day festivies.

Lopez, who is just a freshman, pitched in all three games and didn’t allow a single run in 12.1 total innings of work.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their season with a three-game series at UC Davis, beginning at noon on Friday.

