Brittnee Rossi and Brianna Lopez earn Big West Conference weekly honors

University of Hawaii softball standouts Brittnee Rossi and Brianna Lopez earned weekly honors from the Big West Conference on Monday.

In a span of two days last weekend, the Rainbow Wahine went 3-0 against conference leader Cal State Fullerton.

Rossi, a senior outfielder, went 4-for-8 with three walks, a home run and an .875 slugging percentage. Following Saturday’s home finale, she was one of five players honored as part of the senior day festivies.

Lopez, who is just a freshman, pitched in all three games and didn’t allow a single run in 12.1 total innings of work.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their season with a three-game series at UC Davis, beginning at noon on Friday.