Parkland basketball coach Anthony Figueroa heading to North Central

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Longtime Parkland men’s basketball coach Anthony Figueroa is the new head coach at North Central College. The move was officially announced by the Division III school in Naperville on Monday.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Figueroa to North Central after an outstanding coaching tenure at Parkland,” North Central Athletic Director Jim Miller said. “His teams have competed at a high level and he has a wealth of experience managing all the day-to-day responsibilities of running a program.”

Figueroa just finished his 10th season with the Cobras, finishing 23-8 last year winning the NJCAA Central District Championship, advancing to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. In his tenure at Parkland, Figueroa went 221-79 overall, making two appearances in the NJCAA Elite Eight.

“It’s a thrill to have this opportunity,” Figueroa said in a statement. “North Central College is a great academic institution with a rich tradition of success in basketball, and the CCIW is one of the best conferences in the country.

“At two-year institutions, you’re frequently tasked with managing nearly every facet of the recruitment process in addition to athletics,” Figueroa continued. “I think the experience I’ve gained in those other functional areas will be a strength for me.

“I would like for our teams to be described as unselfish, disciplined and hardworking. We will try to create that atmosphere in everything we do.”

North Central is coming off a 17-10 season. Figueroa will replace Todd Raridon, who resigned to take over his alma mater, Hastings College in Nebraska. Raridon is North Central’s all-time leader in wins with 312 and had been the head coach since 2004.

