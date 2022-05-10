Cougars’ offense shines in sixth inning to knock off Flying Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln pulled off the late win, 3-0, over Robert C. Byrd to eliminate the Flying Eagles out of sectional play.

Another pitchers’ duel between two of the best in the state, Fran Alvaro of RCB and Lincoln’s Delaney Haller, went scoreless through five innings.

Lincoln broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Haller was walked, then Alexis Williams smacked an RBI triple to send Haller home for the first run.

The Emily Robey sent a double down the third base line to score Williams for a 2-0 lead. Kariss Drain had the final word on offense with another RBI and a 3-0 lead.

The Cougars defense got it done from there. Haller struck out 13 batters. Alvaro had 11 Ks.

Lincoln will see Philip Barbour in the section final.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.