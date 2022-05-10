JSU golf: After first day of regional, Sanchez sits in sixth place

Berta Sanchez shot 1 under in her first round at the Tallahassee Regional. JSU Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville State's Berta Sanchez fired a 1-under 71 in the first round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Monday and sits in sixth with two days remaining.

After becoming the second golfer in JSU history to be selected to the NCAA women's golf regionals as an individual, Sanchez proved she belonged on the first day. A first-team All-ASUN performer, Sanchez turned in the 1-under score on the par-72, 6,292-yard Seminole Legacy Golf Course and is sixth in the field of 67 of the nation's best golfers.

Sanchez is only two shots off of the lead, which is shared by host Florida State's Beatrice Wallin, the nation's No. 35 player, and Mississippi State's Ashley Gilliam. The two are tied for the lead after both shooting a three-under 69 in the first round.

Three players — Quinnipiac's Kaylee Sakoda and UCLA's Caroline Canales and No. 10 Emma Spitz — are tied for third after turning in rounds of 70. They are one shot ahead of Sanchez, who shot the best round of the six players in the field that are playing as an individual and not with their team.

The regional will last three days and span 54 holes, with the top four teams and the top two individuals (not on advancing teams) advancing to the NCAA tournament at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 20-25.