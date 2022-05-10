ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westby, WI

Westby girls dominate at Viroqua track invitational

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestby girls track and field posted a dominant 155.5 points Monday...

Aquinas Softball finishes week on high note

After a tough lopsided loss earlier in the week to Logan, Aquinas Softball bounced back Friday afternoon with a 10-2 win over Arcadia. The Blugolds improve to 7-10 overall this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
ARCADIA, WI
UWL Women’s Track & Field wins 9 events at Eagle Open

UW-La Crosse Women’s Track & Field had a successful team outing at Friday’s Eagle Open at Veterans Memorial Complex in La Crosse. The women’s team won nine events, including the 4×100 relay, the 400 meter dash, and the 400 meter hurdles. The men’s team won two...
LA CROSSE, WI
Bronston hat trick propels Onalaska into 1st in MVC

Kiya Bronston delivered a hat trick to lead Onalaska Girls Soccer to a 3-2 win over Central Thursday night. The win propels Onalaska into the top spot in the MVC as the conference splits for the final stretch. As in recent years, after everyone plays each other once, the standings...
ONALASKA, WI
G-E-T Softball beats Tomah in non-conference game

In a matchup of two conference-leading softball teams, G-E-T picked up a 5-2 win at home over Tomah on Wednesday afternoon. Throwing errors helped both teams score their first few runs. G-E-T padded its lead in the sixth when Caydence Kokott delivered a two-RBI single up the middle. The Red...
TOMAH, WI
Lexi Donarski playing in 3×3 national basketball tournament

Iowa State guard and Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski just doesn’t take time off from basketball. After winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and helping Iowa State reach a Sweet 16, she’s right back on the court for a different kind of national event. Lexi and three...
AMES, IA
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
Star Wars toy exhibit opens in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new Star Wars exhibit is now open at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Jarrod Roll, a Star Wars enthusiast and collector, presented “The Star Wars Revolution” at the grand opening of the exhibit, titled The Nostalgia Awakens, Wednesday night. The exhibit...
JANESVILLE, WI
High school athletic complex from NFL player breaks ground

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran High School broke ground on a new athletic complex on Friday. The project will be named after Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and Lutheran alum Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler Stadium will include a turf stadium with a multi-purpose field, a new track, batting cages, an athletic training...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Have You Heard About This Haunted Bridge In Siren, Wisconsin?

If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
SIREN, WI
One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gas prices in Wisconsin soar

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today the national average of gas hit a new record of four dollars and 46 cents per gallon. In Eau Claire, you’ll see prices around four dollars and 19 cents. In La Crosse, prices are just around 4 four dollars according to Gas Buddy. The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Got A Lot Of Rain This Week – Here’s Just How Much

It has been a wet and stormy week across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those storms packed some significant rainfall, bringing already swollen waterways further beyond their banks in parts of the state. Across Northern Minnesota, a flood watch was issued ahead of Thursday's storms. Late snowmelt from heavy winter snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE

