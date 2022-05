AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Everyone in the Inland Northwest is ready for SkyFest to get underway this weekend, but perhaps none more so than businesses in Airway Heights. "Whenever you have 80,000 to 100,000 people converging into a community, it cannot do anything but give an economic boost," Mike Losh said.

