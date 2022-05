BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Officials in Burlington County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old Willingboro man that occurred in the City of Burlington. Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Dominick Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, according to authorities.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO