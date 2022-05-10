ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Practice makes perfect: La Crosse Police train on non-lethal procedures

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmksJ_0fYUg1v800

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WKBT) – In dangerous situations, police often use techniques to prevent the worst outcomes. An annual training event for La Crosse police officers helped them practice those procedures and learn something new.

Whether it’s responding to a call or chasing a suspect, officers have to be prepared.

“We go through a lot of training,” Investigator Alex Burg said.

La Crosse Police Department officers took part in an annual training day to practice Emergency Vehicle Operations and Integrating Communications Assessment and Tactics techniques.

“We absolutely need to practice this technique as it’s not something they would normally do,” Lt. Cory Brandl said.

Officers practiced pursuit intervention techniques, also known as PIT. In the event of a chase, officers would be able to slow down and stop the driver safely.

“Muscle memory is to not make contact with another vehicle, so here we are training to make gentle contact with another vehicle. That can be hard to overcome,” Brandl said.

Burg led officers on how to respond to situations where a subject has a weapon that is not a firearm.

“Most often it seems to occur with knives, but you know it could be really anything,” he said.

This is the first year ICAT will be used in the La Crosse Police Department. The program was developed after a study found that in 2015, 39 percent of officers involved in shootings that were fatal did not include a firearm.

“What steps could have been taken to prevent it from happening in the first place,” Burg said.

Burg says officers should remember to create space between them and the subject. The distance allows officers time to communicate and set up less lethal options.

“Often times, a taser is what all officers in La Crosse carry,” he said.

That allows officers to make decisions that will protect everyone involved.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse-area parents scramble as baby formula shortage worsens

Duane Moore: Korean War veteran’s journey helped him become one of WKBT’s pioneers

Former Onalaska man gets 16-year sentence for sexually assaulting teenager

Practice makes perfect: La Crosse Police train on non-lethal procedures

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Practice Makes Perfect#Training Day#Law Enforcement#Icat
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona County rises to ‘high’ COVID community level

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – As of Thursday, Winona County returned to a high community COVID-19 level based on positive cases and hospitalizations. Fueling the wave of new cases is the second Omicron variant, Winona HHS said. Cases steadily fell throughout March and the first week of April. As of May 12, hospitalization numbers for the month were higher than all of April.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

6 Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals, including La Crosse, receive ‘A’ grade for patient safety

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Six Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals scored high marks in hospital patient safety, according to a release Tuesday. La Crosse’s Mayo Clinic is one of the six  to receive an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy