EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX retreat; Philippine peso rises most in 1 month

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.280 130.25 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.391 1.3902 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.806 29.733 -0.24 Korean won 1277.500 1274 -0.27 Baht 34.570 34.565 -0.01 Peso 52.410 52.589 +0.34 Rupiah 14555.000 14555 0.00 Rupee 0.00 77.465 0.00 Ringgit 4.382 4.382 0.00 Yuan 6.739 6.7323 -0.09 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.280 115.08 -11.67 Sing dlr 1.391 1.3490 -3.05 Taiwan dlr 29.806 27.676 -7.15 Korean won 1277.500 1188.60 -6.96 Baht 34.570 33.39 -3.41 Peso 52.410 50.99 -2.71 Rupiah 14555.000 14250 -2.10 Rupee 77.465 74.33 -4.05 Ringgit 4.382 4.1640 -4.97 Yuan 6.739 6.3550 -5.69 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

