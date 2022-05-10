ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

30 shots fired during argument in Detroit

By Hilary Golston
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn argument between a group of...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 15

Kevin Whiteside
4d ago

Once it gets HOT outside shots goes off it never fails.......Life in the 'D'

ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men in critical condition after shooting at Detroit home

DETROIT – Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at a home on Detroit’s east side, police report. According to authorities, a shooting occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at a home on Lumpkin Street, near Nevada Avenue and Dequindre Street. Two men -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s -- were injured in the shooting.
fox2detroit.com

3 arrested, guns seized in connection with quadruple shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody after a shooting that injured four people Monday in Detroit. Police executed a search warrant Thursday in the 12600 block of Mc Coy Circle around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said the search was connected to the shooting that injured a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, as well as two teen boys, 16 and 15. The shooting happened after an argument between a group of about 20 people escalated, and about 30 shots were fired.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police say two woman used racial slurs, assaulted woman

DETROTI (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has released photos of two women they say assaulted a woman and used racial slurs during an attack earlier this month. Police released the above photos of the two women on Friday, May 13, but said the assault happened on Sunday, May 1 on Detroit's east side.
fox2detroit.com

Dozens of cars seized in illegal Detroit chop shop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department raided an illegal chop shop on the west side Friday afternoon, seizing dozens of cars and arresting at least one person. FOX 2 learned of the illegal chop shop, allegedly being run on Faust Ave, just north of Tireman Ave. as police were arriving on the scene.
fox2detroit.com

Trenton man charged after shooting at Downtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Trenton man was arraigned this week on charges stemming from a March shooting in Downtown Detroit. Joshua Deante Brown-McClure, 24, is accused of shooting a Detroit man in the 110 block of Cadillac Square on March 27. Police said Brown-McClure and the 25-year-old victim got...
fox2detroit.com

Suspect vehicle crashes into pole after fleeing traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in Detroit is missing after crashing into a pole on the city's east side. Michigan State Police said a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a car for an improper plate around 5:30 a.m. The car initially pulled over but soon fled when the officer got out of the car.
fox2detroit.com

Driver shot in arm on I-696 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Thursday night on eastbound I-696. A witness reported the shooting near Van Dyke in Macomb County at 5:10 p.m. However, no victim was found, and a victim never called 911. An hour later, St. John Macomb-Oakland...
fox2detroit.com

Driver weaves in and out of traffic, causes crash before shooting at van in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Police said a driver was weaving out of traffic before a road rage shooting Wednesday night in Sterling Heights. A driver in a Saturn was cutting off vehicles on M-53. The man in the Saturn gave a driver in a Chrysler minivan the middle finger. The two vehicles then crashed into each other on Van Dyke near 17 Mile around 7:30 p.m.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

