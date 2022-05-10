COVID-19: Columbia, SC Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 434,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 8, bringing the total count to more than 80.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 989,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 20.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Columbia, SC metro area consists of Richland County, Lexington County, Kershaw County, and three other counties. As of May 8, there were 30,758.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Columbia residents, the 30th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,040.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Columbia metro area, Lexington County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 8, there were 33,142.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Lexington County, the most of any county in Columbia, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Calhoun County, there were 19,068.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Columbia.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Columbia metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 per 100,000 residents 24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 295,546 32,987.2 3,929 438.5 43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 95,182 30,941.7 1,547 502.9 17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 253,532 30,758.1 2,323 281.8 22500 Florence, SC 205,502 60,721 29,547.6 941 457.9 16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 220,755 28,502.6 1,889 243.9 34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 127,316 27,439.6 1,492 321.6 44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 36,723 26,097.6 552 392.3 25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 49,272 22,943.7 471 219.3

