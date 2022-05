NEW BERN, Craven County — Employees with Keller Williams Real Estate are putting on their red shirts and helping the community for their annual Red Day. Every year on the second Thursday in May, Keller Williams Realty offices across the country close their doors and get out and give back to the community. This year, Keller Williams Realty in New Bern will be focusing on Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center. They will be collecting donations like pet food and supplies. Employees with Keller Williams in New Bern will also be doing improvements to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO