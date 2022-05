Family and community members gathered near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Eisenhower Drive in Columbia to honor the legacy of Dr. Sonya Michelle Davis Lewis. “She died doing what she loved”. That is how a community leader is being remembered days after she died in a hit and run. Family and community members gathered at the same place where Dr. Sonya Lewis was hit and killed on Saturday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO