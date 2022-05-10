ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Asian American county treasurer on LI hopes to inspire others to get involved

By News 12 Staff
David Chiang is the first Asian American to serve as a county treasurer on Long Island.

He was born in China and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10. He says the family came with no money.

Chiang worked with his family at clothing factories in Chinatown.

"When you grow up in Brooklyn, and when you can take the trains by yourself, you know how to hustle," Chiang says.

He put himself through New York University Stern School of Business and worked on Wall Street for 20 years.

Chiang always had a passion to service his community and moved to Nassau County nine years ago with his wife and three children.

"In order to protect your community, a lot of violence against the Asian community in the last couple of years, I think you have to be out there," Chiang says. "People understand you better so that you feel like you're part of the community."

As he works to save taxpayer dollars, he also hopes other Asian Americans will see the representation and be inspired to get involved.

"This month is special, but I think every month we really have to fight this anti-Asian sentiment that's out there," Chiang says. "Getting involved, getting the kids involved in all these events is really helpful."

Chiang is a former investment banker who unsuccessfully ran for the North Hempstead Town Board in 2019 as a Republican.

He is currently serving a four-year term.

