ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lifeguard shortage hits St. Louis area heading into pool season

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP8eQ_0fYUeSUg00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hiring signs are visible around several area outdoor pools, weeks before many municipal pools are scheduled to open. Several communities are searching for more lifeguards. The unofficial start of summer begins Memorial Day weekend.

“A day like today where it’s so hot outside, everyone is thinking about pools,” said Phil Boettge, St. Peters Director of Reaction.

Top story: Videos show man beating woman with gun outside Walmart in Festus

He said St. Peters is ready to open pools on May 28 but would like to add more lifeguards before the outdoor pool season begins.

“We’re behind where we would typically be for this time of year, and I think you can see that across all the hiring platforms,” Boettge.

The city of Ballwin is also hiring lifeguards.

“We will still open on time,” said Liz Hickox, Ballwin’s superintendent of recreation. “We will have enough staff to cover and make sure we’re safe.”

Trending: Severe foundation problems force St. Charles family out of subdivision

She said the city provides training for applicants.

“We do all the training in-house,” said Hickox.  “We’ll make sure everyone is prepared.”

The city of St. Louis is in the process of hiring more lifeguards.  He said the city would like to hire a minimum of 22 lifeguards. Four have been fired and 11 more are in the process of being hired.

The American Red Cross reports an increase in enrollments for lifeguard certifications. Those applications had declined during the peak of the pandemic.

For more information about lifeguard opportunities with St. Louis, Ballwin, or St. Peters visit:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Girl accidentally shot in St. Louis County near Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A toddler suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting Friday morning in St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed the shooting and said the victim was a 3-year-old girl. Officers responded to the shooting at about 8:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk west of Overland.
OVERLAND, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ballwin, MO
Government
City
Ballwin, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Ballwin, MO
Sports
City
St. Peters, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Festus, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
5 On Your Side

Developer plans 1st dual-branded hotel in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A dual-branded Hilton hotel is the latest project soon to be built along Governors Parkway in Edwardsville, following the news earlier this week that grocer Meijer plans to open its first store in the St. Louis region in nearby Glen Carbon. Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development, a division...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Metro East family farm to reopen St. Louis County seasonal market

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Eckert's Farm, the pick-your-own produce farm with multiple locations in Metro East, will open its seasonal St. Louis County market on Thursday. The season retail store, at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday through Aug. 28. Eckert's first opened its seasonal market in the Rock Hill location, a former Lucky's grocery store, in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Memorial Day Weekend#St#The American Red Cross
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Mysterious Pot-Hole Repair Hero Comes Forward

The streets in DeMun are little bit smoother thanks to Jamison Ford. Ford lives in Clayton, just on the other side of St. Louis' city limits. He says that over the past two years, after watching pot holes in the city get worse, he's taken it upon himself to repair five of them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
KSDK

Proposed 12-hour shifts for police concern Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS — Police officers in St. Louis City could be working mandatory 12-hour shifts this summer. Board of Aldermen members worry about over-working officers in an already strained department, and the effect it could have on recruitment and retention. "I like superman, but I don't think he really...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX 2 checks out Madison County’s neighborhoods

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The FOX 2 team visited FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville. They also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. This is also in Collinsville, and that town has more going on. Their International Horseradish Festival is coming up on June 3 and June 4.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Iconic Crestwood McDonald’s to be rebuilt by September

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Crestwood McDonald’s is getting a new look. The building on 9915 Watson Road was recently demolished and the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant is expected to be complete by this summer. This is the third time it has been rebuilt from the ground up.
CRESTWOOD, MO
KMOV

Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say. Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy