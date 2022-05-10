Fire engulfs tractor along Highway 6 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man has died while in custody at the Brazos County Jail, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man from Hearne was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after suffering a medical emergency. The hospital’s emergency department pronounced the man dead at 8:53 a.m.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire Department crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. The department posted on social media that the fire broke out in the laundry room in the 4500 block of W. Lake Shore Drive. FOX 44 News will have...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested following an attempt to evade arrest from Woodway Police. Noah Garcia, 22, is charged of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and is being held at the McLennan County Jail. Woodway Woodway Public Safety officers received a call at around 2:30...
SARC reports almost 50% rise in sexual assault cases in BCS, Texas A&M.
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Montgomery County area man has been arrested in the death of two Woodland High School students who died after overdosing on fentanyl. Abdulaaith Adewale, 19, has been charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury. Montgomery County Sheriff Office...
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday. The wreck happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11. DPS said the driver of...
CRAWFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – On Thursday, May 12, around 9:50 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on FM 185 near Covered Wagon Trail, east of Crawford. A Ford F-150 traveling westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Berry of Crawford. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin have been notified.
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas used an infrared unit mounted on a DPS airplane to spot and capture two fugitives who allegedly led authorities on a car chase and fired several rounds at a sheriff’s deputy. Aaryan Amburgey, 31, is charged with unlawful possession of a...
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Most teachers and students enjoy a weekday off of school, but that hasn’t been the case for many Friday. Classes for both Leon and Centerville ISD were canceled today as law enforcement continues to search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Law enforcement advised residents to stay home and stay alert.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police detectives who continue to investigate the shooting death of a 22-month-old Waco girl on Wednesday are trying to determine if the gun used to kill her was stolen out of Killeen. Following the death of Zillyana Thornton at a home in the 3500 block...
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police say they’ve responded to 25 accidents in the last three years at the intersection outside the Lake Belton Dam overlook causing them to express concern to the Corps of Engineers who oversee the dam, who ultimately decided to close the dam until a solution is found.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Humane Society Animal Shelter of Central Texas had two dogs brought in from near Loop 340 & Highway 6. The dogs were picked up by a finder who was not sure if they had been ran over. Upon inspection, both of the...
WACO, Texas — If you're driving in the Waco area, expect road closures Friday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, crews will close the northbound lanes of SL 121 at the FM 93 and FM 439 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews plan to string...
AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
