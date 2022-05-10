Fire engulfs tractor along Highway 6 in Brazos County

CRAWFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – On Thursday, May 12, around 9:50 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on FM 185 near Covered Wagon Trail, east of Crawford. A Ford F-150 traveling westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Berry of Crawford. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin have been notified.

