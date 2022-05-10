ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers with dollar off 20-yr peak; key U.S. data awaited

By Bharat Gautam
 4 days ago

* U.S. CPI data due at 1230 GMT on Wednesday * Dollar, rate hikes to overwhelm gold's safe-haven appeal - analyst (Updates prices and details) By Bharat Gautam May 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered on Tuesday as the dollar moved away from recent two-decade highs, rekindling demand for greenback-priced bullion while investors wait for key U.S. inflation data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,859.00 per ounce by 0810 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,859.00. The dollar edged lower after touching a 20-year high overnight, which pushed gold prices down by more than 1% in the previous session. An stronger dollar makes safe-haven bullion less attractive for other currency holders. Gold was finding technical support at $1,850, trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Simpson said large moves in either direction in major markets were unlikely ahead of U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data - the key indicator of inflation - due on Wednesday, possibly keeping the dollar near recent highs and pinning gold to near recent lows. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half-a-percentage point as it moves to unwind ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy and attempts to combat soaring inflation. The monthly CPI data will be closely watched for any impact it could have on the U.S. central bank's rate-hike plans. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, but is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Looking ahead, the drivers are straightforward for a downtrend in bullion as the potential for higher rates and a stronger dollar have overwhelmed any safe-haven appeal of gold, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia. Spot silver gained 0.6% to $21.91 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $954.98, and palladium climbed 2.1% to $2,140.90. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
