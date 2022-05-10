Report: Average price of gas reaches all-time high in the U.S.

More residents have submitted letters regarding their desire to see a Costco move into the Ocala area. “I’m so glad other people would like to have a Costco near us. We had one in Tulsa, near Bixby where I lived, and it is doing fantastically well. Sam’s Club is too far to shop, plus it is hard to find a parking spot. The location is bad because of the egress and degrees from SR 200 are very difficult, and the traffic gets held up. A Costco near Highway 484 and SR 200 would be the ideal spot. Dunnellon, Belleview, and all the 55-plus communities, some of which are building up like crazy, could use something like Costco. There is plenty of land for a Costco with adequate parking. Please invite Costco to open a store here. The nearest one is in Orlando or Jacksonville,” says On Top of the World resident Linda Hill.

OCALA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO