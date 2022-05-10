ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Average price of gas reaches all-time high in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report) The US national average price of gasoline has risen to $4.351 per gallon, the highest ever recorded, according to a tweet from Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. De Haan reports that...

