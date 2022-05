MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools has announced the following schedule for the graduations including times and locations. Along with the traditional graduation ceremonies, all graduations will also be live streamed for those wanting to watch from the comfort of their own homes. All live stream links will be posted on https://www.bcbe.org/livestreamgraduation. Note, some links may not be active until closer to the graduation date.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO