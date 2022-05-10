ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Anti-feminist security hawk: South Korea's new president Yoon

By Claire LEE, JUNG YEON-JE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE3Zu_0fYUdJlA00
Yoon Suk-yeol is a political noviceÂ who shot to public attention as a prosecutor for his uncompromising investigations into some of the country's most high-profile corruption scandals /AFP/File

South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol is a political novice who shot to public attention as a prosecutor for his uncompromising investigations into some of the country's most high-profile corruption scandals.

He looks set to take the world's 10th-largest economy in a different foreign policy direction -- vowing to abandon years of delicate diplomacy and get tough on North Korea.

After winning a close election by the narrowest margin ever, he has already backed off his most controversial pledges on the campaign trail -- including abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality.

But his lack of legislative experience could prove costly as he faces a Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly that will likely scrutinise his policies.

Born in Seoul in 1960, Yoon studied law and went on to play a key role in convicting former president Park Geun-hye for abuse of power.

As the country's top prosecutor in 2019, he also indicted a top aide of outgoing President Moon Jae-in over fraud and bribery in a case that tarnished the administration's upstanding image.

This brought Yoon to the attention of the conservative opposition People Power party, which began courting him. He eventually won the party's primary and became its presidential candidate.

Yoon became the conservatives' "icon" because he was "seen as the best person to beat the Democratic Party candidate, despite his lack of political leadership experience," Gi-Wook Shin, a sociology professor at Stanford, told AFP.

"That does not bode well for Korean democracy as we may expect further polarisation," he added.

- Adversarial politics -

South Korean politics is famously adversarial, analysts say, where presidents serve just a single term of five years.

Every living former leader has been jailed for corruption after leaving office.

Despite his role in Park's ousting, Yoon fired up support among disgruntled conservative voters by offering a chance at "revenge" against Moon -- going so far as to threaten to investigate Moon for unspecified "irregularities".

Even Yoon's wife claimed his critics would be prosecuted if her husband won because that is "the nature of power", according to taped comments released after a court battle.

This suggests "he and his spouse are more than willing to engage in retaliatory legal investigations into political opponents", Keung Yoon Bae, a Korean studies professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, told AFP.

The outgoing administration's last order of business was to pass a reform bill stripping prosecutors of some of their power, in a move widely seen as a bid by officials to avoid being targeted after leaving office.

Local media have reported that Yoon is particularly inspired by British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Despite his limited experience in politics, Yoon still managed to "consolidate support of a huge chunk of the country's elite", Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

- Pre-emptive strike? -

On nuclear-armed North Korea, Yoon has threatened a pre-emptive strike if needed, a claim analysts say is wildly unrealistic.

Just last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would take measures to develop "the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed", in what analysts said was a response to Yoon's hawkish stance.

Yoon also once said he wants to buy an additional THAAD US missile system to counter the North, despite risks that it could prompt new economic retaliation from China, South Korea's biggest trade partner.

His "lack of political skill will spill over to the foreign policy realm", Minseon Ku, a political science scholar at the Ohio State University, told AFP.

So far, Yoon's camp "looked as though they were simply copying and pasting foreign policy phrases from the US Republican presidents' speeches," she added.

He also made a string of gaffes on the campaign trail, from praising one of the country's former dictators to belittling manual labour and Africans.

"The next presidency is coming at a time of transition for the world," especially following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Karl Friedhoff of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs told AFP.

"That will mean making tough challenges about trade-offs that South Korea hasn't had to make in the past. Is Yoon up to that task?"

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Geun Hye
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Moon Jae In
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Corruption#Afp File#Democratic Party#National Assembly#People Power Party
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy