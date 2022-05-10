ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

City of Janesville sets table for annexation, zoning changes for massive greenhouse development

By By Neil Johnson
JANESVILLE

Decisions are a couple months off, but by July the city of Janesville could have 140 acres of industrial-zoned land tacked onto the city’s south side—a major piece of a bid by a Milwaukee developer that plans to build a 1.57-million-square-foot greenhouse operation there.

On Monday, the city council set up a trio of public hearings for July 11 on requests to annex and rezone 145 acres of land currently in the town of Rock at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 11 where MacFarlane Pheasants now operates part of its sprawling pheasant farm on the south side.

Along with those moves, the city must hold a public hearing to alter future land-use plans under the city’s comprehensive plan to allow higher density multifamily housing on part of a 30-acre parcel just north of the 145-acre pheasant farm.

The parcel is zoned for single-family housing, but part of it—a slice just east of Highway 51—is being eyed by Milwaukee developer Three Leaf Partners for multifamily housing.

It’s part of a sweeping set of plans to buy 175 acres of contiguous land, all owned by the MacFarlane family. Most of the land—the southernmost 140 acres, would become home to multiple industrial parcels, including a hydroponic strawberry greenhouse complex that would cover 35 acres—more than 1.5 million square feet.

But the 30 acres just north is being earmarked for housing. City memos on the land use and zoning change requests show that Three Leaf plans single-family housing on a strip of land just south and west of existing homes in a residential subdivision just west of Covey Drive. The memos also show multifamily housing proposed on a strip of land that is wedged between residential and commercial development on Highway 51.

Under a phased development plan that is still being discussed between Three Leaf and city planning officials, Three Leaf is not immediately asking for a zoning change for the single-family and multifamily housing portions of the project.

But housing is one part of a multiuse proposal developers said would be an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars on the south side—the first phase of which would likely include the massive greenhouse Three Leaf is proposing alongside Indiana hydroponic grower Local Roots.

First, the city must annex in the town of Rock property, a move that requires a public hearing at the city council, city Planning Director Duane Cherek said.

The MacFarlane family—longtime operators of the MacFarlane Pheasants farm on the town of Rock land being eyed for city annexation—are asking the city to annex the 140 acres. That land and the 30 acres to the north are under contract for sale to Three Leaf and development group X Group Janesville, LLC.

MacFarlane Pheasants owner Bill MacFarlane told The Gazette in an interview in April he intends to move pheasant farming operations along with his company’s corporate offices from the 140 acres to another location around Janesville.

Cherek said he has heard no indication that MacFarlane aims to relocate to land inside city limits. MacFarlane has multiple other parcels just south of city limits in the town of Rock where birds are currently being housed.

The public process will take a couple of months to roll out in part because the state requires a 30-day public comment period for any land-use changes to a municipal comprehensive plan, Cherek said. Local rules also require interplay between the plan commission and the city council on zoning and land-use changes.

Cherek said members of city planning staff intend to ask the city’s plan commission next week to set its own public hearings June 6 on whether the city should grant land-use changes linked to the multifamily housing proposal, along with zoning changes from agricultural to light manufacturing for the parcel earmarked for an annexation request.

He said those moves could prepare all three considerations—annexation, a zoning change and a land-use change—for the city council to consider in a set of public hearings held at a single council meeting in July.

In a procedural move that came with no discussion Monday night, Janesville City Council President Paul Benson set a trio of public hearings July 11 on recommendations to annex the 140 acres and to tackle whatever recommendations could come before the council.

