Cullman, AL

South Cullman residents sound off about proposed rezoning, planned apartment complex

By W.C. Mann
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening got an earful about the proposed rezoning of property located on 3rd Avenue Southeast at the King Edward Street intersection from R-1 (low population density single family homes on large lots) to R-4 (high population density including apartment complexes), with a strong showing at the public hearing by south Cullman residents who live in the vicinity of the development. Residents, seeing that the land was already being cleared even prior to the hearing, posted signs and took to social media days ahead of the meeting to encourage turnout to oppose the rezoning and potential development of apartments at the site.

A line of residents waited to speak during the hearing, asking if traffic and water runoff surveys had been conducted, disputing the acreage—based on one surveyor’s claim that the property was below the minimum for rezoning and arguing that the area’s streets can hardly handle current traffic much less increased traffic from more residents. Residents on Elm Street near the site pointed to routing flooding of the creek, saying that water runoff will only get worse with the removal of trees and widespread paving around an apartment complex. They voiced suspicions about the lack of building plans and asked if the City had conducted a study of potential impact on local property values and taxes.

The few who spoke in favor of rezoning included property owner Cliff Harris, who told the audience that the property is 5.15 acres—over the minimum acreage—and that the developers will work with the City on traffic and runoff issues. He pointed to a study saying that Cullman is currently 4,500 housing units short of what is needed to sustain current growth and verified that he plans to build apartments on the site. He then assured the crowd that the complex will not be for government-subsidized housing.

Questioned about plans for over 30 adjoining acres that also belong to him, Harris said that he had no current plans for any development, to which one audience member responded, “You did two years ago.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYaCA_0fYUdELX00
    A 2020 site plan shows that owners and developers planned to build a 40-acre apartment and bungalow complex on the property currently proposed for rezoning, along with two other adjoining parcels belonging to the same owner. (Cullman Tribune file photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBIpi_0fYUdELX00
    Clearing of the property has already begun. (W.C. Mann for The Cullman Tribune)

In May 2020, the City of Cullman Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Cullman City Council rezone 40 acres—including the five acres under question at this week’s council meeting—east of Third Avenue Southeast/Old Hanceville Highway and fronting on that road at its intersection with King Edward Street from R-1 to R-4. The group proposing the development at that time included Harris, Todd Adkison, Brett Barker, Brady Barker, Wiles Griffith, Donovan Lovell, Michael Livengood and Kiah Brown. The proposed development, called Old Edward Place, included 56 three-story apartment buildings and 87 bungalows, with a pool, clubhouses and other amenities.

The council gave the proposal a first reading and took no further action. The proposed rezoning is scheduled for a vote at the next council meeting, on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The council voted to place a temporary moratorium on Planned Unit Developments in the city. PUD’s, as they are called, consist of single-family homes in planned communities with amenities like pools, playgrounds and parks managed with funding provided by dues paid to a homeowners’ association. Cullman currently has three such developments underway, which will not be affected by the moratorium. According to City Clerk Wes Moore, the current projects can proceed, but no new projects will be approved for at least a year while the City works “to complete a review of the present Planned Unit Development and to implement any required changes in the current legislation regarding Planned Unit Development.”

The council also:

  • Approved a resolution to apply for state and federal grants to help fund improvements at Cullman Regional Airport
  • Approved the appointments of the following city officials:
    • Jake Calloway – Superintendent, Wastewater Treatment Plant
    • Nathan Anderson – Director of Parks and Recreation
  • Declared Council Seat One (previously occupied by Andy Page) vacant ahead of the upcoming election

The council took time during the meeting to present a resolution of appreciation to Brenda Horn for her 25 years of service to the Cullman Economic Development Agency and the city’s Industrial Development Board.

The Cullman City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwWBm_0fYUdELX00

W.C. Mann

craig@cullmantribune.com

Comments / 1

The Cullman Tribune

Touch a Truck event coming to Cullman County Fairgrounds May 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Touch a Truck is a free event hosted by Cullman Electric Cooperative where businesses, local first responders and other organizations bring their trucks and other special vehicles for an up-close and personal experience. The event will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The family-friendly event offers children and adults a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks and meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. Guests are welcome to climb aboard the trucks and ask questions with the experts who use the vehicles every day. Brian Lacy,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Saferite Announces Candidacy for Commission

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- Ron Saferite has announced his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner of DeKalb County. Saferite has lived in DeKalb County, high atop Lookout Mountain for most of his life. He is a Fort Payne High School graduate, obtained his degree from Northeast Community College, and is a graduate...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Schools once again participating in Summer Feeding Program

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – On Mondays through Thursdays from June 8 – July 12, hot meals will be provided at the following schools: Fairview, Good Hope Primary, Hanceville, Harmony, Vinemont, Welti and West Point. Bulk meal pick ups will be available in June at Harmony and Fairview. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is federally funded through the USDA for communities which meet the eligibility requirement. Emily Blankenship, child nutrition program director and wellness coordinator for the school system, explains, “Summer Feeding is a program that ensures all children ages 0-18 have access to a healthy meal. This program availability is based...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope City Council approves pair of new annexations

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope City Council gathered for its first May meeting Monday night and approved a pair of new land annexations on County Road 222. The annexation of the Allen-owned property was divided into two different ordinances, one accounting for 18.4 acres and the other accounting for .99 acres. Ordinance No. 011-2022 Section One: Van Allen and Julie Allen, being the lawful owners of the below described real property, have filed a petition requesting their property to be annexed into the City of Good Hope and has attached to the petition a map showing the relationship of the...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE announces May teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Here are the choices for May 2022: Teacher of the Month: Leslie Arnold, 7th Grade Science, Fairview Middle “Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview Middle for many years, has worn many hats in several different subject areas and has excelled in all,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School principal. “The students are always excited to tell about the new activities going on in her room, and she does a great job keeping her classes engaged and interested at all times.” Staff Member of the Month: Annette Ponder, Instructional Aide, Vinemont Middle “I have known Mrs. Ponder for over 20 years, and during that time, I have observed her passion and zeal for students and their growth,” said Dr. Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle School principal. “When you speak about a person being a rock that you can count on, Annette Ponder is the first person that comes to mind.” Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

