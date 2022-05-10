Obituary: Thelbert Dwight Phillips

Mr. Thelbert Dwight Phillips of Cullman, Alabama, passed away May 6, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Hanceville, Alabama on April 8, 1937 to Bernard G. and Tressie Wilmer Nicholas Phillips.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife: Janet A. Price Phillips and a son: Adam Phillips.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cullman with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating. Interment will follow services in the Catholic Cemetery.

Survivors are daughter: Nina Marie Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; sons: Dwight E. Phillips and Nicholas S. Phillips; sister: Faye Phillips Law; grandchildren: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson, Scott P. Simpson and Delana Moyer and a great-grandchild: Michael A. Simpson.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.