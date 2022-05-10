ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Thelbert Dwight Phillips

By Moss Service Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Mr. Thelbert Dwight Phillips of Cullman, Alabama, passed away May 6, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Hanceville, Alabama on April 8, 1937 to Bernard G. and Tressie Wilmer Nicholas Phillips.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife: Janet A. Price Phillips and a son: Adam Phillips.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cullman with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating. Interment will follow services in the Catholic Cemetery.

Survivors are daughter: Nina Marie Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; sons: Dwight E. Phillips and Nicholas S. Phillips; sister: Faye Phillips Law; grandchildren: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson, Scott P. Simpson and Delana Moyer and a great-grandchild: Michael A. Simpson.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer

Funeral service for Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer, 88, of Cullman will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, with Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating and interment in Cullman City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shafer family. Mr. Shafer passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1933 in Cullman. He attended Cullman High School and graduated in 1952. He served in Korea in the US Navy and became an Alabama State Trooper in 1958.  He earned the degree of Bachelor of Science from Athens State College in November 1977. He retired in 1984.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Troy and Ada Shafer; his brother: Kenneth Shafer and sister: Doris Morgan. Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Clarice Shafer; a son: Chuck Shafer; grandchildren: Farabee Rose Shafer and Charles Casper Shafer, II and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, (512 Second Ave, SE, Cullman, AL 35055). 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl ‘Ray’ Whaley

Funeral services for Carl “Ray” Whaley of Cullman will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. Whaley was born on April 30, 1941 to the late Carl and Edith (Woods) Whaley in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 81 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama on May 12, 2022. Mr. Whaley was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp every chance he got. He worked...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald Leroy Staudt

Donald Leroy Staudt, 76 of Priceville, entered into rest on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home. Donald was born on July 28, 1945 in Lisbon, ND to Everette Staudt and Edna Camilla Rukstad Staudt. He worked for Thiokol, manufacturing missiles. He was a loving husband, dad and PawPaw, with a wonderful sense of humor. Donald loved working on anything with a motor and was a very good mechanic. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Eric Bagwell presiding. Interment will follow in Sardis No....
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Paul Keith “Bo” Echols

Paul Keith “Bo” Echols, age 57, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, May 9, 2022. Paul was born June 16, 1964. God has taken him out of this troubled world and given him his Heavenly home. He is survived by his daughter: Stevie Sharp and her children: Sadie, Jacey, Marshall and Isaiah of Cullman, AL; his mother: Faye Echols Harris of Hanceville; his brothers: Donnie (Lucretia) Echols of Cullman and Ronnie (Terri) Echols of Pennsylvania and his sister: Rena Williams of Cullman. He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Echols and his brother: James Ricky Echols. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 13 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Moss Service Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles Spark officiating. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Grover Richardson Blaylock

Grover Richardson Blaylock, age 61, passed away on May 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Grover was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dr. Harry Isham Blaylock, Jr. and Mary Little Murchison Blaylock on February 4, 1961.He graduated from Shades Valley High School and The University of Alabama, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He moved to the family farm, Mulberry Hill Farms, in 1984, and became the chief farm manager in 1990. He oversaw the operations of the farm, the main operations being the breeding and sales of Tennessee Walking Horses and Simmental cattle....
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brenda Nelson Horn

Brenda Nelson Horn died on May 9, 2022 in Cullman, Alabama. She was 79. Brenda was an amazing person who lived life to the fullest. She was extremely intelligent, funny, opinionated and the most caring and loving person to all who were fortunate to have her in their lives. She was the ultimate mentor for family, friends and colleagues.Brenda was born on July 16, 1942 in Crane Hill, Alabama to Fred and Doris Nelson. She was the oldest of four children. After being double promoted and graduating from Cullman High School at age 16, she went on to attend St....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin

Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin, born February 6, 1943 in Hanceville, Alabama passed away May 8, 2022 in Leeds, Alabama after a long illness. Ann leaves behind husband: Edward “Earl” Entrekin; son: Tim (Tammy) Entrekin; niece: Cherry Whitley; sisters-in-law: Rose Marie (Bryon) Martin and Diann Hancock; brother-in-law: Terry (Rita) Enrtrekin and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother: Audrey Moore; father: Ropy Moore; sisters: June Austin and Marlene Moore Lauria and nephew: Ronnie Whitley. She was loved and will be missed by so many family, friends and co-workers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chape,l with Reverend Tommy Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Entrekin Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: LaJeune Cairron McMinn

Graveside service for LaJeune Cairron McMinn, age 69, of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at McMinn Cemetery, with David Speegle officiating.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. McMinn passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 29, 1952, in Hialeah, FL, to Elvein and Gladys Stricklin.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband: Ricky McMinn; daughter: Jill McMinn; grandchildren: McKenna Lynn and Kason McMinn; sister: Sheila McMinn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Beverly Haynes Denson

Funeral service for Beverly Haynes Denson, age 69, of Vinemont, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Tim McCormick officiating, and interment in Brooklyn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Ms. Denson passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 24, 1952, in Cullman, Alabama, to Silas and Frances Haynes.She was preceded in death by her sons: Robert Irvin Denson and Joseph Denson; parents and former husband: Robert Preston Denson.Survivors include her sister: Eugenia (Shawn) Hadaway: brothers: Stanley (Peggy) Haynes and Veyon (Nancy) Haynes and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE announces May teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Here are the choices for May 2022: Teacher of the Month: Leslie Arnold, 7th Grade Science, Fairview Middle “Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview Middle for many years, has worn many hats in several different subject areas and has excelled in all,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School principal. “The students are always excited to tell about the new activities going on in her room, and she does a great job keeping her classes engaged and interested at all times.” Staff Member of the Month: Annette Ponder, Instructional Aide, Vinemont Middle “I have known Mrs. Ponder for over 20 years, and during that time, I have observed her passion and zeal for students and their growth,” said Dr. Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle School principal. “When you speak about a person being a rock that you can count on, Annette Ponder is the first person that comes to mind.” Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lois Tesseneer Lassiter

Mrs. Lois Tesseneer Lassiter, age 89, of Locust Fork, AL passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Lois was born February 4, 1933, in Mooresboro, NC. Lois is survived by her children: Diane Tanner (Don) from Locust Fork, AL, Michael Lassiter (Louise) from Grant, AL, Jerry Lassiter (Lisa) from Prattville, AL and Brian Lassiter (Becca) from Vestavia, AL; grandchildren: Micah Tanner (Kris), Ashlee Lassiter, Courtney Lassiter and Kimberly Cornelison (Mike); great-grandchildren: Malachi and Isaiah Tanner; niece: Carol Tesseneer Tate and nephews: Jimmy and Rodney Tesseneer. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Locust Fork Baptist Church in Locust Fork, AL. The funeral service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Memorial Park, Madison, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Locust Fork Baptist Church Library.
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edgar Denson Nunnelley Jr.

Edgar Denson Nunnelley Jr., age 74, of Arley, passed away on May 6, 2022 in Cullman, Alabama. He was born on September 4, 1947 in Arley, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes Chapel in Addison where services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Bethel #1 Baptist Church in Arley. Brother Mike Tidwell will officiate. He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Edgar and Gladys Nunnelley and his infant sister.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Student of the Year Peyton Trotter on influence, inspiration and her future goals

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – With one glance at Peyton Trotter’s resume it’s easy to tell that the Fairview High School senior is an overachiever. With a higher than perfect grade point average, numerous extracurricular activities, college classes and part-time employment, it makes her a worthy recipient of Cullman County Student of the Year. The recipient of over $25,000 a year in scholarships covering room, board and books for college, the teen shares her future goals. “After I graduate from Fairview High School, I’ll be going to Auburn University. I’ll be majoring in Human Development and Family Sciences with a minor in Cognitive Psychology....
The Cullman Tribune

Touch a Truck event coming to Cullman County Fairgrounds May 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Touch a Truck is a free event hosted by Cullman Electric Cooperative where businesses, local first responders and other organizations bring their trucks and other special vehicles for an up-close and personal experience. The event will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The family-friendly event offers children and adults a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks and meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. Guests are welcome to climb aboard the trucks and ask questions with the experts who use the vehicles every day. Brian Lacy,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jennifer Lee McElvenny

Jennifer Lee McElvenny, 60, of Hanceville, Alabama passed from this life on May 4, 2022 at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born June 10, 1961 to Robert Stewart and Ella Jean Wisener McElvenny. A private viewing for family and friends will be announced. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the McElvenny family. Ms McElvenny was preceded in death by her father: Robert Stewart McElvenny, Sr. She is survived by her mother: Ella Jean Wisener McElvenny; son: Ralph Colin (Brissa) McElvenny; daughter: Penny (Scott) Alessandrine; brother: Robert Stewart (Cecilia) McElvenny, Jr.; sisters: Debbie (Jeff) Albright, Jeannie (Chris) Jensen and Charlene Sakers (Brian) Chapman and grandchildren: Brayden and Briana Alessandrine.
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosts inaugural Cullman County Drone Race Friday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman County Schools seventh grades took part in the first Cullman County Drone Race at Wallace State on Friday in an obstacle course designed by the University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Systems Management and Production Center (SMAP). The young students honed their piloting skills through the courses with their hands on their controllers and eyes to the future. With prizes provided by SMAP and a partnership with TSE Brakes, the event was abuzz with activity, energy and drones zooming about the auditorium. Mike Gay, Engineering and Technology instructor at Cullman Area Technical Academy, discussed the origins of the drone race. “Dr....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Joyce White

The funeral service for Carolyn Joyce White, 78, of Cullman will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.  Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service.  The interment will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family. Mrs. White was a member of Baldwin Heights Baptist Church. She loved jigsaw puzzles, the Atlanta Braves and being a homemaker. Mrs. White loved her family, her grandson and great-grandson.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: James Aubrey White; parents: Alvin Thomas and Ruth Chandler Parker; brother: Bobby Parker and sister: Charlene Parker Woods. Mrs. White is survived by her children: Pamela (Steve) Levering and Tina (Greg) Smith; grandchildren: Christopher (Brittany) Grimmett; great-grandson: Parker Grimmett; brother: Rayburn Parker; sister: Doris (Charles) Adkins; sisters-in-law: Mossie Parker, Mary Alice Rhodes and Carolyn White; special friend: Virginia Headrick and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Teresa Thomas

Teresa Thomas, age 72, of Hanceville passed peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born on October 24, 1949 in Gadsden, Alabama. Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Hanceville First Baptist Church where she served as the event coordinator along with many other roles in the church. She was a teacher at Garden City School and later transferred to Hanceville High School where she started the Spanish Program and retired after 30 years of being an educator. Teresa hosted and coordinated the Baccalaureate for 30 plus years. She has...
The Cullman Tribune

‘Bold vision’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools kicked off two of its most ambitious expansion projects in years on Tuesday, with work officially underway on expansive additions at Cullman City Primary School and Cullman Middle School. The projects will bring much-needed classroom space, as well as safety features including tornado shelters similar to the ones incorporated in the Cullman High School redesign several years ago.This is a huge day for the Cullman City School System and City of Cullman. I am proud of this School Board, their determination and forward thinking. Groundbreaking on the Cullman City Primary and Cullman Middle School...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State student Justin Self named Federal Work Study of the Year

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State student Justin Self has been named the Federal Work Study of the Year. Self, 25, is a general studies major at Wallace State. Through the Work Study program, Self has spent the 2021-2022 academic year working nearby with Hanceville Elementary’s kindergarten classes as an aide, reading books to the children and helping them with reading skills, among other tasks and activities.   “I’ve developed a passion for education through this opportunity. It’s a great feeling to see the light bulb go off in a child’s eye when they figure something out,” said Self, a Carbon Hill High...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

