Obituary: LaJeune Cairron McMinn
Graveside service for LaJeune Cairron McMinn, age 69, of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at McMinn Cemetery, with David Speegle officiating.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. McMinn passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 29, 1952, in Hialeah, FL, to Elvein and Gladys Stricklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband: Ricky McMinn; daughter: Jill McMinn; grandchildren: McKenna Lynn and Kason McMinn; sister: Sheila McMinn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
